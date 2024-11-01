Austin Reaves News: Goes to locker room in pain

Reaves went to the locker room during Friday's game against the Raptors due to a lower body injury, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Woike notes that Reaves was in a lot of pain as he limped off the court, but it's unclear if he hurt his ankle or knee. Reaves posted 13 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, one rebound and one block in 14 first-half minutes. If he's unable to return for the second half, Gabe Vincent, Max Christie and Dalton Knecht would be candidates for increased roles.