Austin Reaves News: Good to go Wednesday
Reaves (oblique) is available for Wednesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Rockets, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Reaves hasn't played since April 2 due to a Grade 2 left oblique strain, though he'll return to action as the Lakers attempt to close out this series. It's unclear whether the 27-year-old guard will operate under a minutes restriction, but his return will leave fewer minutes available for guys like Luke Kennard, Jake LaRavia and Bronny James.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 263 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 263 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 245 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 245 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 218 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More