Austin Reaves News: Good to go Wednesday

Reaves (oblique) is available for Wednesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Rockets, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Reaves hasn't played since April 2 due to a Grade 2 left oblique strain, though he'll return to action as the Lakers attempt to close out this series. It's unclear whether the 27-year-old guard will operate under a minutes restriction, but his return will leave fewer minutes available for guys like Luke Kennard, Jake LaRavia and Bronny James.