Austin Reaves News: Hits for 20 in win

Reaves recorded 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 126-99 victory over the Thunder.

The fourth-year guard continues to be a terror from long range. Reaves has scored at least 20 points in 12 of his last 14 appearances and drained at least three three-pointers 10 times, averaging 26.1 points, 5.5 assists, 5.1 boards, 3.6 threes and 1.2 steals over that span while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.