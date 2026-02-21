Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves News: Hits for 29 points with first unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Reaves ended with 29 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 125-122 win over the Clippers.

Reaves was a welcome addition to the starting lineup after a minute restriction relegated him to backup duties for five games before the All-Star break. Revaes showed no ill effects from the calf injury that limited him, joining Doncic to contribute 67 of the team's 125 points. Reaves was averaging a stellar 26.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds before his extended absence, and the Lakers hope his return to health will yield similar results.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 12
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 12
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
14 days ago