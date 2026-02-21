Austin Reaves News: Hits for 29 points with first unit
Reaves ended with 29 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 125-122 win over the Clippers.
Reaves was a welcome addition to the starting lineup after a minute restriction relegated him to backup duties for five games before the All-Star break. Revaes showed no ill effects from the calf injury that limited him, joining Doncic to contribute 67 of the team's 125 points. Reaves was averaging a stellar 26.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds before his extended absence, and the Lakers hope his return to health will yield similar results.
