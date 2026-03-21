Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves News: Keeps rolling in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Reaves (hip) closed with 26 points (10-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 105-104 win over the Magic.

Reaves played through left hip soreness Saturday and appeared to be no worse for wear with a strong all-around performance. The star guard continues to return early-round fantasy value in all formats, averaging 23.9 points, 6.0 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in a whopping 40.0 minutes per tilt in his last eight games.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
Rockets vs. Lakers Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 16, 2025)
NBA
Rockets vs. Lakers Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 16, 2025)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
9 days ago
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs
NBA
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs
Author Image
Dan Bruno
10 days ago