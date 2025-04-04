Austin Reaves News: Keeps rolling with 31-point effort

Reaves accumulated 31 points (10-20 FG, 9-16 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Thursday's 123-116 loss to Golden State.

Reaves' 20.1 point-per game average is blowing his previous seasonal averages out of the water, and he's kept his production high despite Luka Doncic's arrival in the backcourt. Over the past five games, the Oklahoma product has averaged a remarkable 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals.