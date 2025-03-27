Austin Reaves News: Leads all scorers with 30 points

Reaves accumulated 30 points (10-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound, three assists and two blocks across 37 minutes during Thursday's 119-117 loss to Chicago.

Reaves led the Lakers in scoring during an efficient shooting night from the field and a perfect effort from the foul line Thursday, also tying a team high in steals. Although he got off to a slow start in March, Reaves has heated up over his last nine games. He's averaging 26.9 points, 5.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds 1.2 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 36.6 minutes during this span, shooting 53.4 percent from the floor.