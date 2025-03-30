Austin Reaves News: Leads Los Angeles in win

Reaves notched 31 points (8-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 134-127 win over Memphis.

Reaves stuffed the stat sheet and led the Lakers with a game high in points, marking his eighth outing with at least 30 points on the season. The rising star also delivered an efficient performance from beyond the arc, following a five-game stretch in which he had shot only 27.0 percent from downtown. The fourth-year guard has been impressive across 13 appearances this month, averaging 24.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.9 three-pointers and 1.0 steals across 36.4 minutes per contest.