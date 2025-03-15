Austin Reaves News: Logs massive double-double in loss

Reaves chipped in 37 points (13-26 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, 13 assists and four steals over 39 minutes during Friday's 131-126 loss to the Nuggets.

Reaves was brilliant despite the end result, and he helped keep the Lakers competitive amid absences from Luka Doncic (calf, LeBron James (groin) and Rui Hachimura (knee). The Nuggets have been hemlock for Los Angeles in the playoffs for two consecutive years, but the Lakers' ability to keep up without their marquee players is an encouraging sign. Reaves will be a top-three scoring option for LA down the stretch and will likely enjoy another big night against the Suns on Sunday.