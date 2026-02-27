Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves News: Misses game-tying shot at buzzer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Reaves recorded 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 loss to the Suns.

Reaves had the opportunity to answer Royce O'Neale's late three-pointer, but his final shot rattled off the rim. Although four of the Lakers' five starters scored in double digits, Luka Doncic was the only player to score more than 15 points in the surprising loss. Next to Doncic, Reaves looked like the most effective player on the floor during the loss as he took advantage of absences from Dillon Brooks (hand) and Devin Booker (hip)

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 12
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 12
Rotowire Staff
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
20 days ago