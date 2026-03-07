Austin Reaves News: Modest production in win
Reaves recorded 19 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 128-117 victory over the Pacers.
Even with LeBron James (elbow) sidelined, Reaves was unable to crack the 20-point threshold, which he's done only twice since Dec. 5. He's still putting up solid numbers, averaging 17.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals across his past nine appearances (all starts). However, he hasn't been as prolific offensively as he was to start the season, as Luka Doncic is leading the way on most nights.
