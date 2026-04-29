Austin Reaves News: Not starting Wednesday

Reaves (oblique) won't start Wednesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Rockets, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Reaves has been cleared to return to action following an extended absence due to a Grade 2 left oblique strain, though he'll come off the bench and will presumably have his minutes monitored. Still, his return will leave fewer minutes available for guys like Luke Kennard, Jake LaRavia and Bronny James.