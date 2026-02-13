Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves News: Pops for 18 in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Reaves recorded 18 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds and six assists in 28 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 124-104 win over Dallas.

After sitting out the second game of a back-to-back Tuesday, Reaves was back in action Thursday and led the Lakers second unit in scoring -- the rest of the team's bench managed just 21 points combined. In five games since returning from a calf injury in early February, Reaves is averaging 20.0 points, 4.8 assists, 4.2 boards, 1.6 threes and 1.0 steals in 25.4 minutes, and he could be ready to rejoin the starting five on the other side of the All-Star break.

