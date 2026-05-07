Austin Reaves News: Pops for 31 points in Game 2
Reaves finished with 31 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 38 minutes during Thursday's 125-107 loss in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Thunder.
Reaves looked more polished in Game 2 after struggling to a 3-for-16 performance from the field in the opening matchup of the series. The 27-year-old led the Lakers in scoring, though he also committed a team-high five turnovers. It will likely be up to Reaves and LeBron James to turn this series around, with Luka Doncic (hamstring) unlikely to return for the semifinals.
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