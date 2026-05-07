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Austin Reaves News: Pops for 31 points in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 7, 2026 at 9:36pm

Reaves finished with 31 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 38 minutes during Thursday's 125-107 loss in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Thunder.

Reaves looked more polished in Game 2 after struggling to a 3-for-16 performance from the field in the opening matchup of the series. The 27-year-old led the Lakers in scoring, though he also committed a team-high five turnovers. It will likely be up to Reaves and LeBron James to turn this series around, with Luka Doncic (hamstring) unlikely to return for the semifinals.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
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