Austin Reaves News: Posts 20 points in victory

Reaves accumulated 20 points (6-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and six assists across 39 minutes during Friday's 119-102 win over Atlanta.

the D'Angelo Russell trade solidifies Reaves' hold on a starting role, and he's proving his worth nightly contribution in the backcourt. Although the move away from Russell should also benefit Dalton Knecht and Shake Milton, Reaves should be the primary beneficiary down the stretch.