Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves News: Posts solid line in blowout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Reaves provided 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 120-108 victory over Denver.

Revas continued to step up in a big way amid LeBron James' (groin) absence, and he's a big reason why the team has gone 3-3 since losing the All-Star. Reaves is averaging 27.0 points, 7.7 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last six games without James, and the proficient Oklahoma product shows no signs of slowing down.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now