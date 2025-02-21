Austin Reaves News: Pours in 32 points

Reaves ended Thursday's 110-102 win over Portland with 32 points (9-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 12-13 FT), one rebound, seven assists, two blocks and two steals in 40 minutes.

Reaves got the start at point guard with Luka Doncic (calf) sidelined, and he didn't disappoint. Reaves is projected to work alongside Doncic once he returns, so fantasy managers who depend on Reaves' production shouldn't be worried about his production. The decision to move Rui Hachimura into the off-guard role during Thursday's win might be a greater cause for concern, however.