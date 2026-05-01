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Austin Reaves News: Returning to starting five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Reaves will start Friday's Game 6 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Rockets, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

After coming off the bench in Wednesday's Game 5 loss -- his return from a nine-game absence due to an oblique strain -- Reaves will rejoin the starting five. As a result, Luke Kennard will slide to the second unit. Reaves logged 34 minutes in Game 5, posting 22 points (4-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 12-13 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one block.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
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