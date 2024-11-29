Fantasy Basketball
Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves News: Returns to Friday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Reaves (back) checked back in during the third quarter of Friday's game against the Thunder, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Reaves went back to the locker room after injuring his back late in the second quarter. He didn't initially come out with the team during halftime shootaround, but he eventually returned to the bench and checked back into the game for D'Angelo Russell midway through the third quarter.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
