Austin Reaves News: Scores 18 points on 12 shots
Reaves recorded 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-10 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes during Thursday's 134-126 win over Miami.
Reaves got off to a slow start, scoring just six points on 2-for-6 shooting in the first half, but he came alive after the break to help the Lakers secure their eighth straight win. On the downside, he went an uncharacteristic 6-for-10 from the line and failed to record a defensive stat, but he'll look to clean that up Saturday in Orlando.
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