Austin Reaves News: Scores 19 points Saturday

Reaves amassed 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 127-102 loss to the Nuggets.

Reaves was the leading scorer for the Lakers in this 25-point loss, and he delivered a strong bounce-back performance after notching just nine points in the loss to the Magic on Friday. Reaves is firmly entrenched as the Lakers' third scoring weapon behind Anthony Davis and LeBron James, but his numbers have been trending in the wrong direction of late. He's gone six straight games without reaching the 20-point mark, averaging 15.3 points per contest and shooting just 36.2 percent from three-point range in that span.