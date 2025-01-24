Austin Reaves News: Scores 23 in win over Boston

Reaves chipped in 23 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 33 minutes during Thursday's 117-96 victory over the Celtics.

Even though LeBron James and Anthony Davis stole the show with their impressive performances Thursday, there's no question Reaves made his presence felt in the backcourt -- both as a scorer and playmaker. He's been thriving in recent weeks as the team's starting point guard, and the numbers back that up. He's averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game since the beginning of January.