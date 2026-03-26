Austin Reaves News: Scores 25 in win over Pacers

Reaves amassed 25 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), one rebound, eight assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 win over Indiana.

Reaves scored at least 24 points for a third consecutive game, and while most of the attention goes to Luka Doncic and his impressive scoring streak, Reaves' contributions can't be overlooked. The star guard is averaging a loaded line of 21.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 14 appearances since the beginning of March. If there's one area in which he could improve, though, that's his efficiency since he's making just 32.6 percent of his threes in that span.