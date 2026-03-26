Austin Reaves News: Scores 25 in win over Pacers
Reaves amassed 25 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), one rebound, eight assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 win over Indiana.
Reaves scored at least 24 points for a third consecutive game, and while most of the attention goes to Luka Doncic and his impressive scoring streak, Reaves' contributions can't be overlooked. The star guard is averaging a loaded line of 21.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 14 appearances since the beginning of March. If there's one area in which he could improve, though, that's his efficiency since he's making just 32.6 percent of his threes in that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 233 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 215 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 215 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 197 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Rockets vs. Lakers Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 16, 2025)10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More