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Austin Reaves News: Scores 32 points in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Reaves closed with 32 points (12-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 46 minutes during Saturday's 127-125 overtime win over the Nuggets.

Luka Doncic stole the show with a 30-point triple-double, but Reaves led the Lakers in scoring with an impressive performance. The star guard has reached the 30-point mark in three games in a row, and he's firmly established as the Lakers' No. 2 option on offense ahead of LeBron James. He's averaging 21.1 points per game since the All-Star break.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
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