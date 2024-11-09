Austin Reaves News: Season-high six threes Friday

Reaves notched 20 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 116-106 victory over Philadelphia.

Cam Reddish replaced D'Angelo Russell in the Lakers' starting backcourt, but the result was maybe the best all-around performance of the season for Reaves, including a season high in threes-pointers. The fourth-year guard had trouble finding his shot to begin to the season, but he's showing signs of turning things around -- over the last three games Reaves is shooting 37.9 percent (11-for-29) from long range.