Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves News: Season-high six threes Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Reaves notched 20 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 116-106 victory over Philadelphia.

Cam Reddish replaced D'Angelo Russell in the Lakers' starting backcourt, but the result was maybe the best all-around performance of the season for Reaves, including a season high in threes-pointers. The fourth-year guard had trouble finding his shot to begin to the season, but he's showing signs of turning things around -- over the last three games Reaves is shooting 37.9 percent (11-for-29) from long range.

