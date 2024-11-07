Austin Reaves News: Shooting woes continue

Reaves accumulated 19 points (7-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and three steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 131-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

Reaves has scored 15-plus points in three straight games and in six of his last seven appearances, so he's getting the job done in the scoring column. However, his three-point percentages are extremely low. He's making just 20 percent of his shots from beyond the arc in his last three games, and the Lakers need his floor spacing and outside shooting to be at their best offensively. Fantasy managers shouldn't be overly concerned with Reaves' recent struggles, although those in category-based leagues could get hurt by this slump.