Austin Reaves News: Sniffs double-double in win

Reaves chipped in 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one block across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 122-97 victory over the Clippers.

Luka Doncic's (calf) arrival will undoubtedly have an effect on Reaves' future production. It will take a few games for the Lakers to find the right formula, and although Reaves will get an opportunity to be the fit opposite Doncic in the backcourt, it's entirely possible that coach JJ Redick may favor another combination, leaving an imminent demotion as a distinct possibility.