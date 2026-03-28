Austin Reaves News: Strikes for 26 in win over Nets
Reaves ended with 26 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-11 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Friday's 116-99 win over Brooklyn.
The fifth-year guard continues to roll, scoring at least 24 points for a fourth straight game and the eighth time in his last 11. Over that stretch, Reaves is averaging 24.2 points, 6.0 assists, 4.7 boards, 2.5 threes and 1.3 steals. Reaves could see a usage spike in Monday's home game against the Wizards if Luka Doncic's one-game suspension for accumulated technical fouls gets upheld.
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