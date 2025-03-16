Austin Reaves News: Strong from deep to boost offense
Reaves amassed 28 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 107-96 victory over the Suns.
Reaves provided a nice lift to Los Angeles in Sunday's contest, stepping up alongside Luka Doncic while LeBron James remains out of the lineup. Reaves connected on a team-high-tying mark from three while finishing two points shy of the 30-point mark in a well-rounded outing. Reaves has tallied at least 28 points in seven contests, connecting on four or more threes in 17 outings this season.
