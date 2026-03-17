Austin Reaves News: Strong line in win

Reaves finished with 15 points (5-18 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals over 40 minutes during Monday's 100-92 victory over the Rockets.

Reaves helped the Lakers pick up their sixth straight win, improving the team to 43-25 on the season. During this stretch, Reaves has been terrific with averages of 25.3 points, 6.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.5 three-pointers on 49.5 percent shooting from the field.