Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves News: Strong line in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 8:31am

Reaves finished with 15 points (5-18 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals over 40 minutes during Monday's 100-92 victory over the Rockets.

Reaves helped the Lakers pick up their sixth straight win, improving the team to 43-25 on the season. During this stretch, Reaves has been terrific with averages of 25.3 points, 6.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.5 three-pointers on 49.5 percent shooting from the field.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
Rockets vs. Lakers Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 16, 2025)
NBA
Rockets vs. Lakers Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 16, 2025)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
5 days ago
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs
NBA
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
12 days ago