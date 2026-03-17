Austin Reaves News: Strong line in win
Reaves finished with 15 points (5-18 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals over 40 minutes during Monday's 100-92 victory over the Rockets.
Reaves helped the Lakers pick up their sixth straight win, improving the team to 43-25 on the season. During this stretch, Reaves has been terrific with averages of 25.3 points, 6.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.5 three-pointers on 49.5 percent shooting from the field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
-
NBA Picks
Rockets vs. Lakers Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 16, 2025)Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 143 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 125 days ago
-
General NBA Article
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs6 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 512 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More