Austin Reaves News: Struggling to find shot
Reaves recorded eight points (3-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 108-90 loss to the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
The 27-year-old guard returned from an oblique strain toward the end of the Lakers' first-round series against the Rockets, but Reaves may not be 100 percent. In two games since rejoining the starting five, he's gone 0-for-9 from three-point range, averaging just 11.5 points, 4.0 boards, 4.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in 33.5 minutes while shooting just 33.3 percent from the floor.
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