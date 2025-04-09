Austin Reaves News: Takes backseat to Doncic in win

Reaves finished Wednesday's 112-97 win over the Mavericks with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

Reaves took a backseat to Luka Doncic's 45 points Wednesday, turning in his lowest scoring output since March 6. Even so, Reaves is still averaging 24.9 points, 5.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 3.5 three-pointers in 37.1 minutes across his last 15 contests. During this span, Reaves is shooting a sparkling 51.4 percent from the field, 41.3 percent from downtown and 89.9 percent from the free-throw line.