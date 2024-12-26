Austin Reaves News: Triple-double in Christmas win
Reaves ended with 26 points (8-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 115-113 victory over the Warriors.
It was the first triple-double of the season for Reaves, and the 12th of his career. The boards and dimes were both season highs for the fourth-year guard, and he's been performing at a high level since returning from a five-game absence to begin December due to a pelvic contusion. Over his last six contests, Reaves is averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.7 threes and 1.2 steals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now