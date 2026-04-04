Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves News: Undergoes Imaging

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 11:32am

Reaves (rib/oblique) underwent imaging recently and may not play in Sunday's game against Dallas, Khobi Price of The California Post reports.

Reaaves underwent imaging to address injuries to his ribs and oblique. While the results are still pending and his official status for Sunday's meeting with Dallas hasn't been disclosed, it appears there's a chance he won't be on the floor for that contest. The 27-year-old has also been playing through a back injury. With the team already down Luka Doncic (hamstring) for at least the rest of the regular season, the latest update regarding Reaves means coach JJ Redick might be down another top producer. If that is the case, LeBron James may find himself handling the ball more, with Luke Kennard and Kobe Bufkin in line to see increased action at the point guard position.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Austin Reaves See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 23
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 23
Rotowire Staff
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
15 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago