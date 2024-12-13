Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Reaves (pelvis) is available for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

This isn't a surprise, as Reaves was upgraded to probable earlier Friday and was trending in the right direction toward returning in this contest. Reaves is expected to handle his regular workload in the backcourt in his return from a five-game absence, likely pushing Gabe Vincent to the bench.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now