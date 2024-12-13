Austin Reaves News: Upgraded to available

Reaves (pelvis) is available for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

This isn't a surprise, as Reaves was upgraded to probable earlier Friday and was trending in the right direction toward returning in this contest. Reaves is expected to handle his regular workload in the backcourt in his return from a five-game absence, likely pushing Gabe Vincent to the bench.