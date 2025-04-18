Austin Reaves News: Will play Game 1

Reaves (ankle) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's Game 1 against Minnesota.

Reaves was held out of the Lakers' regular-season finale against the Trail Blazers due to a right ankle sprain, but that won't be an issue for him for the start of the postseason. He's coming off the best regular season of his four-year NBA career, averaging career highs in points (20.2), assists (5.8), rebounds (4.5) and steals (1.1) while connecting on 37.7 percent of his three-point attempts across 73 games.