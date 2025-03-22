Fantasy Basketball
Austin Reaves headshot

Austin Reaves News: Will play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

Reaves (ankle) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Bulls, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

After sitting out Thursday's loss to the Bucks due to an ankle injury, Reaves will be back on the floor Saturday. The rising star is averaging career-high numbers in points (19.6), rebounds (4.5), assists (6.0) and steals (1.2) per game, shooting 39.9 percent from the floor and 35.1 percent from deep.

Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers
