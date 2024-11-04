Austin Reaves News: Will play vs. Detroit

Reaves (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Pistons, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Reaves left Friday's game against the Raptors due to a right ankle sprain, but he was able to return to the contest after being evaluated by trainers in the locker room. He was able to practice Sunday, and he will be good to go for Monday's game. Through the first six games of the 2024-25 regular season, Reaves is averaging 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals over 34.3 minutes per game.