Austin Reaves News: Will play vs. New York

Reaves has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Knicks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Reaves will return to the floor Thursday after missing the last two games for the Lakers. The 26-year-old guard is having a career year, averaging 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 36.2 percent from deep.