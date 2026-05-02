Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Considered day-to-day

Head coach Chris Finch told reporters Saturday that Dosunmu is considered "day-to-day" due to his right calf injury, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Dosunmu's calf injury prevented him from playing in the Timberwolves' Game 6 victory against the Nuggets on Thursday. Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs kicks off Monday, and Dosunmu could join Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) and Anthony Edwards (knee) on the sidelines for that contest. If Dosunmu is not cleared to play, then Terrence Shannon, Bones Hyland and Jaylen Clark would be in line for expanded roles alongside Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels.