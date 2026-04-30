Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Considered game-time call

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Dosunmu (calf) is a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 6 against Denver, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Dosunmu was added to the injury report earlier in the day after experiencing calf soreness. The Timberwolves will presumably wait to see how he feels during warmups before providing an update on his status.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
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