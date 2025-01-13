Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Could return Wednesday

Dosunmu (calf) could return as soon as Wednesday's game versus the Hawks, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Chicago begins a back-to-back set Tuesday against the Pelicans, but Dosunmu won't be available for that one. He's scheduled to scrimmage at Monday's practice, and if he comes out of that without any setbacks, coach Billy Donovan anticipates that he will be available Wednesday with a minutes limit.