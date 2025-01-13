Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Could return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 11:09am

Dosunmu (calf) could return as soon as Wednesday's game versus the Hawks, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Chicago begins a back-to-back set Tuesday against the Pelicans, but Dosunmu won't be available for that one. He's scheduled to scrimmage at Monday's practice, and if he comes out of that without any setbacks, coach Billy Donovan anticipates that he will be available Wednesday with a minutes limit.

Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now