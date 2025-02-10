Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Dealing with illness

Dosunmu was sent home from Monday's practice due to an illness, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Dosunmu's status for Tuesday's game against the Pistons is up in the air, but there should be some clarity when the Bulls release their injury report Monday evening. Lonzo Ball (illness) will likely be held out Tuesday, so the Bulls may need Kevin Huerter and Tre Jones to soak up some backcourt minutes.