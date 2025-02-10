Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 10, 2025 at 12:10pm

Dosunmu was sent home from Monday's practice due to an illness, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Dosunmu's status for Tuesday's game against the Pistons is up in the air, but there should be some clarity when the Bulls release their injury report Monday evening. Lonzo Ball (illness) will likely be held out Tuesday, so the Bulls may need Kevin Huerter and Tre Jones to soak up some backcourt minutes.

Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now