Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Downgraded to out for Game 6
Dosunmu (calf) is out for Game 6 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Nuggets on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
This is a devastating loss for the Timberwolves, who will also be without Anthony Edwards (knee), Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) and Kyle Anderson (illness) Thursday. There should be plenty of minutes available in the backcourt for Terrence Shannon and Bones Hyland in Dosunmu's absence.
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