Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Iffy for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 3:25pm

Dosunmu (calf) is questionable for Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs on Wednesday.

Dosunmu has a chance to end a two-game absence with right calf soreness Wednesday. Terrence Shannon, who has logged 35 minutes in back-to-back contests for the Timberwolves, would likely be pushed into a lesser role if Dosunmu is available for Game 2.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
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