Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Iffy for Game 2
Dosunmu (calf) is questionable for Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Spurs on Wednesday.
Dosunmu has a chance to end a two-game absence with right calf soreness Wednesday. Terrence Shannon, who has logged 35 minutes in back-to-back contests for the Timberwolves, would likely be pushed into a lesser role if Dosunmu is available for Game 2.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayo Dosunmu See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 305 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 305 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 278 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayo Dosunmu See More