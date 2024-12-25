Fantasy Basketball
Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 4:44pm

Dosunmu is questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks due to right Achilles tendinopathy.

Since being inserted into the starting lineup against Atlanta on Nov. 22, Dosunmu has averaged 14.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.4 minutes per game across his past 14 appearances. Lonzo Ball (illness) is doubtful and Josh Giddey (ankle) is questionable, so the Bulls are in danger of being shorthanded in the backcourt against Trae Young and the Hawks.

Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls
