Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Dosunmu has a right thumb sprain and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
This is a new issue for Dosunmu, putting his status for the second leg of this back-to-back set in jeopardy. If Dosumu is unable to give it a go, the Timberwolves could lean more on Bones Hyland.
