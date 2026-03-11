Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Dosunmu has a right thumb sprain and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

This is a new issue for Dosunmu, putting his status for the second leg of this back-to-back set in jeopardy. If Dosumu is unable to give it a go, the Timberwolves could lean more on Bones Hyland.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayo Dosunmu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ayo Dosunmu See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 8
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Top Buys & Sells After NBA Trade Deadline
Author Image
Mike Barner
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 6
Author Image
Dan Bruno
33 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 6
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 6
Rotowire Staff
33 days ago