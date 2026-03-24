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Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Dosunmu is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to right calf soreness.

Dosunmu is already filling in for the injured Anthony Edwards (knee), so his absence would vacate a spot in the starting lineup for the Timberwolves. Bones Hyland and Kyle Anderson stand out as the most likely candidates for an expanded role if Dosunmu is unable to suit up Wednesday.

Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Timberwolves
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