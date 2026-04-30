Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Late addition to injury report
Dosunmu (calf) is questionable for Thursday's Game 6 against the Nuggets.
Dosunmu is a late addition to the injury report, joining Bones Hyland (knee) as questionable. With Anthony Edwards (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) out, Dosunmu has stepped up and turned into a go-to player for Minnesota. If Dosunmu and Hyland are in street clothes Thursday, Terrence Shannon, Jaylen Clark and Julian Phillips would likely be thrust into expanded roles.
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