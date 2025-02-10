Fantasy Basketball
Ayo Dosunmu headshot

Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Likely to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Dosunmu (illness) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.

Although the Bulls sent Dosunmu home from Monday's practice due to an illness, the guard is likely to be available Tuesday. Over his last nine games (seven starts), Dosunmu has averaged 12.4 points, 4.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 2.0 threes in 31.0 minutes while shooting 42.9 percent from deep.

Ayo Dosunmu
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
