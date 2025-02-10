Ayo Dosunmu Injury: Likely to play Tuesday

Dosunmu (illness) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.

Although the Bulls sent Dosunmu home from Monday's practice due to an illness, the guard is likely to be available Tuesday. Over his last nine games (seven starts), Dosunmu has averaged 12.4 points, 4.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 2.0 threes in 31.0 minutes while shooting 42.9 percent from deep.